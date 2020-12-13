Vail Health moves COVID-19 testing site to Breckenridge

Starting Monday, Dec. 14, Vail Health’s testing site will operate out of the Sepeakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St.

Vail Health was previously operating its clinic out of the Old Community Center in Frisco. The clinic is the result of a partnership between Vail Health, Summit County Public Health, Breckenridge Grand Vacations and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which all decided to move the location so that people in Breckenridge could have better access to testing.

Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. To make an appointment, people should email summitcovidtesting@vailhealth.org and include their name, phone number and a picture of a photo ID.

All Vail Health test results are available within 48 hours of the test, according to a news release.

The state-run coronavirus testing site in Silverthorne also moved to a new location Saturday, Dec. 12. Testing is now available at the Century Link Building, 591 Center Circle in Silverthorne, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.