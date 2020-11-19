Vail Mountain reservation system debuts with a surprise: more week-of slots than previously announced

A Vail Resorts Epic Pass with Vail Mountain in the background, pictured Nov. 17.

EAGLE — Vail Resorts’ reservation system on Wednesday, Nov. 18, allowed skiers and snowboarders as many as 11 week-of reservations at the Vail Resorts ski area of their choosing.

That’s between two and four days more than passholders were expecting, depending on how closely they’ve been following along.

In Vail Resorts’ first mention of the reservations system, back in August, the resort issued plans to offer passholders seven week-of reservations and seven priority reservations for later in the season. By October, the decision had been made to increase the offering to nine week-of reservations.

But this week, the reservation system allows 10 week-of reservations at Vail Mountain, 11 at Breckenridge Ski Resort and 11 at Keystone Resort. Seven reservations are able to be booked at one time, and the remaining slots must be booked in a separate transaction.

John Plack, the senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek, said the week-of reservations system was expanded for this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We wanted to ensure that our passholders were able to lock in their Thanksgiving holiday weekend plans, so we extended the range of week-of reservation dates from Nov. 18 through to Sunday, Nov. 29,” Plack said. “The week-of reservation release on Nov. 25 — and all subsequent week-of reservation releases — will resume allowing reservations through the following Friday (nine days out).”

After the special holiday week, passholders will receive nine week-of reservations at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Those week-of reservations can be used for the next nine days: Thursday through Friday of the following week.

Passholders’ week-of reservations do not count against their priority reservations.

Guests booking on Wednesdays will be able to reserve the next nine days using week-of reservations in addition to up to seven more days reserved at any point in the season from Dec. 8 to April 4 using priority reservation days.

“The reservation system (will offer) guests a total of 16 reserved days at any given time, depending on when they book,” Plack said, adding the typical nine week-of reservations with the seven priority days.

Once a passholder uses one of their priority reservation days, they will be able to book another, allowing them to always hold up to seven priority days at a time.

Company officials say prepurchased passes will be the best way to access the mountain this season with pandemic restrictions limiting walk-up lift ticket sales. No walk-up tickets will be sold through Dec. 7.

Reservations for all of the company’s resorts can be booked at EpicPass.com. Vail Resorts pass products will be on sale through Dec. 6.