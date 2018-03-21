Vail Mountain to host Warren Miller Legacy Day on Saturday, April 7

VAIL — Together with Warren Miller’s family and friends, Vail Mountain will honor the late Warren Miller by hosting the Warren Miller Legacy Day in Vail on Saturday, April 7. The day will include a commemorative ski down Vail Mountain and a legacy celebration.

Combined, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort have appeared in 28 different Warren Miller feature films. The first film to feature Vail was the 1962 feature film “Around the World on Skis.”

The schedule of events is as follows. Look for additional information and coverage in the Vail Daily in the weeks leading up to the event.

Saturday, April 7

3 p.m. — Commemorative ski down Vail Mountain from the top of Mountain Top Express (Chair No. 4) to Mid-Vail.

4 to 6 p.m. — Legacy Celebration at Sarge’s Mid-Vail, with live music and guest speakers and cash bar and appetizers for sale. All guests must download Gondola One to Vail Village at 6 p.m.

3 p.m. to close — Legacy After Party Celebrations at Bridge Street Bar, Pepi’s and Vendetta’s in Vail Village; Tavern on the Square and the Vail Chophouse in Lionshead Village; and Coyote Cafe in Beaver Creek.