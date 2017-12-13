Vail Mountain to open Chair 3, Chair 4 on Wednesday, followed by Chair 2 on Thursday

VAIL — Recent snowmaking conditions are allowing Vail Mountain to open terrain accessible via Wildwood Express (No. 3) and Mountain Top Express (No. 4) on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Buffalos and Wildwood restaurants will both open for dining that day.

Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13, skiers and snowboarders will have access to the following lifts and 238 acres of skiable terrain in these areas on Vail Mountain: Gondola One, Eagle Bahn Gondola, Wildwood Express (No. 3), Mountain Top Express (No. 4), Born Free Express (No. 8), Little Eagle (No. 15), Lionshead Carpet (No. 34) and Eagle’s Nest Carpet (No. 35).

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Vail will begin operating Avanti Express (No. 2) and will then offer 263 skiable acres of terrain.

Skiers and riders must observe all posted signs and closures, especially during the early season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine. Also, uphill travel access is currently closed at Vail Mountain.

For more information, go to http://www.vail.com.