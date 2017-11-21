Vail Mountain to open Wednesday instead of Thanksgiving Day

After delaying its opening by a week, Vail Mountain is now moving it forward a day, joining Beaver Creek with a Wednesday kickoff to the 2017-18 season.

Vail officials had planned a Thanksgiving Day opening after having to postpone the originally scheduled Nov. 17 Opening Day because of poor snow conditions. But a snowstorm Friday combined with colder overnight temperatures was enough for resort officials to feel confident with a Wednesday opening.

Vail's Opening Day will feature skiing and riding on the Born Free trail accessed via the Born Free Express (Chair 8) lift.

Beaver Creek's Opening Day will feature skiing and riding on the Gold Dust and Haymeadow trails accessed via the Centennial Express and Buckaroo Gondola lifts.

The chairs start turning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at both resorts.

“Vail’s mountain operations team was able to take full advantage of the colder temperatures and natural snowfall during the last several days, allowing us to move up our Opening Day to Wednesday,” said Doug Lovell, Vail chief operating officer, in a Monday afternoon news release. “We are excited to be able to join Beaver Creek in opening on Wednesday and believe it gives our guests options heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.”