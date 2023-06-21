Vail Mountain’s large tubing hill is still planning on opening this summer

A look at Vail Mountain's tubing hill on Tuesday. The tubing hill is being built now and will open later this summer, a Vail Mountain spokesperson has confirmed.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Mountain’s tubing hill didn’t open with the rest of the summer offerings on Friday, but a spokesperson says it should be coming soon.

The tubing hill has not seen much action in recent years, remaining closed during the last two winter seasons, so when Vail Mountain’s summer offerings were announced in May the tubing option stood out as a key amenity.

But that was at the conclusion of a good snow year at Vail, with the mountain reporting slightly more than average snow that has persisted on the mountain well into June.

“Some of the activities are still being built because of how much snow we had up top from an amazing winter,” said John Plack, with Vail Mountain.

On Sunday, all activities in Vail Mountain’s Epic Discovery zone, where the tubing hill is located, were closed due to the rainy conditions Vail was seeing.

Cold temperatures have slowed down the snowmelt, as well. Gore Creek, the watershed to which the snow on the front side of Vail Mountain will eventually reach, spent the weekend in the 400-500 cubic feet per second range, according to the gage above Red Sandstone Creek in Vail, before spiking to about 700 cubic feet per second late on Monday.

The Gore Range above Vail had fresh snow on its peaks on Saturday morning, as well.

There’s still snow in the area near Vail’s tubing hill, but the tubing lanes themselves look clear, and crews have begun laying out the synthetic turf features which are used to create a slick surface for the summer tubing lanes.

Vail’s tubing hill is located in the Eagle’s Nest area of Vail Mountain at an elevation of 10,350 feet. In 2010, the tubing hill was improved to offer an enclosed, elevated conveyor lift made by SunKid. The 500-foot-long lift has roll-up doors on both sides for both ventilation and for warm days.

Plack said while that tubing hill remains closed for now, there is a mini tubing area open on top of the mountain that guests can use. Plack confirmed the large tubing hill will be open at some point this summer season, as well.

This story is from VailDaily.com .