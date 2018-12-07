Vail Pass Rest Area death ruled a suicide

The Summit County Coroner has ruled that the man found dead at the Vail Pass Rest Area Thursday morning had committed suicide.

The body of the 42-year-old Denver resident was discovered at the rest area Thursday morning. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene at 10:52 a.m. and confirmed the man’s death. The Sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and Colorado State Patrol investigated and later cleared the scene.

The man’s death brings the number of suicides in Summit County this year to 11.

The coroner also released the man’s name and manner of death. As a matter of policy, the Summit Daily will not publish those details in cases of suicide due to their sensitive nature and as a matter of public responsibility.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.