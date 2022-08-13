Vail police arrest suspect in string of recent bike thefts

VAIL — The Vail Police Department reports that a suspect in a number of recent bike theft cases on Aug. 10 was spotted walking toward Vail Village by a Vail detective.

Officers followed the subject, and observed him unsuccessfully attempting to remove a locked bike from a bike rack. The subject was taken into custody by officers when he attempted to leave. The suspect is identified as Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon. Garcia was charged with three counts of theft, attempted theft and resisting arrest. The bicycles taken in these cases have yet to be recovered.

If you have any additional information regarding these incidents or the location of the bicycles, contact Detective Greg Schwartz, 970-479-2209 or gschwartz@vailgov.com .

Another suspect in the recent string of bicycle thefts on Aug. 9 turned himself in to Vail police, along with a missing mountain bike. That individual was charged with theft. The undamaged bike was returned to the owner later in the day.

Vail Police since July 28 have responded to reports of 12 bike thefts from the Vail Village and Lionshead Village areas. In all of these cases, the bicycles were left in the open and were not locked up or secured, and most were taken in plain view of the public. The Vail Police Department is urging people to lock up their bikes whenever possible or park them in an area not easily accessible to the public.

Police officers also encourage residents to take advantage of the department’s bike registration program. Registering a bike with the department can help with recovery if it is stolen. Officers will record the serial number and identifying characteristics, then store the information in its system, so owners don’t have to remember those details if an incident occurs. The bike registration form can be accessed at the town’s website .

