Vail police investigate Lionshead death after body found in Gore Creek early Tuesday morning

VAIL — All Lionshead ski access points were temporarily restricted Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, as police investigated the death of a man found in Gore Creek in the Lionshead Village area.

The body was found during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 16, said Vail Police Det. Luke Causey, public information officer.

Vail police investigators were on the scene, as well as swift water/cold water rescue crews.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis was also called to the scene Tuesday morning.