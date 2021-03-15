Vail Resorts announces $15 million in bonuses for employees

Vail Resorts revenue was better than expected amid the challenges of the season, and as a result, the company intends to share some of that revenue with employees.

In a call to investors Thursday, March 11, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said the company will deliver a bonus of about $15 million in total to thank the more than 28,000 year-round and seasonal workers who are not part of other annual bonus programs.

“I’m deeply grateful for the commitment our teams have demonstrated day in and day out to navigate a truly unusual season,” he added.

The bonuses range from $100 to $1,500, depending on the number of hours worked this season.

The payment to employees will be a “one-time, end of season bonus“ for this year, Katz said.

Unionized ski patrollers will not be eligible for the bonus, according to reporting by the Park Record in Park City, Utah.

In an email to patrollers at Vail-owned Park City Mountain Resort, Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar wrote that giving the bonus to unionized workers would be illegal, saying it would amount to unilaterally altering the union’s collectively bargained compensation model.

“Union patrollers are not eligible for the bonus because we have an obligation to bargain with your union over your wages, hours and working conditions. It would violate federal law if we unilaterally changed your compensation model,” the email states.

Among Vail-owned resorts, ski patrollers also are unionized at Stevens Pass Ski Area in Washington. Patrollers at Keystone Resort are set to vote this month on whether to unionize.

The Park Record contributed to this report.