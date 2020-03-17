Vail Resorts announces closure for the remainder of 2019-20 ski season

The Breckenridge Ski Resort gondola sits empty on Monday, March 16. Vail Resorts announced Tuesday, March 17, that most of its mountains in North America will close for the rest of the season.

DILLON — Nearly all of Vail Resorts’ mountains in North America will close for the rest of the season, according to a statement from CEO Rob Katz on Tuesday morning.

“We have made the decision that all our North American resorts and retail stores will remain closed for the rest of the season,” Katz stated.

There are a few exceptions: Breckenridge, Heavenly and Whistler Blackcomb could reopen later in the season “depending on snow conditions and the situation at that time with COVID-19,” according to the statement.

Vail-owned and operated lodging properties will close Friday, March 20, with final checkins allowed until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Epic Mountain Express, the company’s transportation service, will run through Wednesday, March 18. Both will remain closed until further notice.

More on COVID-19

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” Katz said in the statement. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”

Vail Resorts staff is working to build a webform for guests to submit requests for refunds or credits on prepurchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more. The form will be available on the resorts’ websites later today, according to the statement.