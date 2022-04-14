Vail Resorts announces opening dates for summer operations at Breckenridge, Keystone

Although it may not feel like it yet, summer is near and as the warm months get closer, Vail Resorts has announced the opening dates for summer operations at all five of its Colorado resorts.

In Summit County, Breckenridge Ski Resort will be the first Vail Resorts-owned property to open for the summer. Employees will open the area on June 17.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will be open daily with actives such as scenic rides, a climbing wall, the Gold Run Coaster, Alpine slides, Jeep tours, mini golf, gem panning and bungee trampolines.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will close for the summer season on Sept. 5 to prepare for the 2022-23 winter ski season.

Keystone Resort will open for the summer season on June 22 and will operate on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule except Monday, July 4.

Summer activities at Keystone include the bike park, scenic rides, mountain top snow tubing, a mine shaft maze, gem panning and bungee trampolines.

Keystone will also have two other operations opening in May. The River Golf Course will open on May 13, and the Ranch Golf Course will open on May 20.

Keystone Resort will conclude all summer operations on Sept. 5, too.

Vail Mountain’s season will run from June 17 thorugh Oct. 2. There will be a kick-off celebration event from June 7-12, and Gondola One will operate during the GoPro Mountain games on during the last two days of the event, June 11-12.

For more information on all of Vail Resorts summer operation plans visit VailResorts.com.