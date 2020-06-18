Vail Resorts announces summer operation plans for Keystone and Breckenridge

The 18th hole at the River Course at Keystone is pictured April 29.

Editor’s note: The photo caption with this story has been updated to correct the golf course pictured.

DILLON — Vail Resorts has announced its plans for summer operations, which will be limited due to COVID-19.

Keystone Resort will open June 26 and operate Fridays through Sundays throughout the summer. Breckenridge Ski Resort will open daily starting July 4.

Spokesperson Loryn Roberson wrote in an email that both resorts will “offer a limited footprint that focuses primarily on mountain access and scenic lift rides” as well as other activities where physical distancing can be the most easily attained.

Keystone will open with rides on the River Run Gondola, hiking trails and prepackaged food and drink options, which will be available at the Summit House. Both the Keystone River Course and outdoor play at the Keystone Tennis Center opened June 5.

Breckenridge will open with rides on the BreckConnect Gondola, scenic chairlift rides on the Colorado SuperChair, hiking trails, the Alpine slides, the Gold Runner Coaster and prepackaged food and drink options, which will be available at Ski Hill Grill.

Other Vail-owned resorts in Colorado — including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort — also will be opening at limited capacities.

In addition to complying with local health and safety orders, the company is putting additional safety measures in place, Vail Resorts officials said in a news release. Precautions include plexiglass barriers, cashless transactions and only prepackaged “grab-and-go” food for on-mountain dining.

Facial coverings will be required to be worn by guests in lines, when loading and unloading chairlifts, when loading and riding in gondolas or bubble chairs, on activities such as the Alpine slide or mountain coaster as well as in indoor resort facilities. Masks will be worn by employees at all times.

There also will be floor decals for physical distancing in areas of the resort where physical distancing is more difficult, and there will be additional cleaning and sanitation.