Vail Resorts CEO announces $3.5 million in grants for COVID-19 efforts, racial justice reform and urban youth programs
Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, have announced $3.5 million in grants to support COVID-19 efforts, racial justice reform and programs for urban youths.
The announcements followed Katz’ email to employees addressing the current social unrest surrounding racial injustice. In the email, titled “We are Part of the Problem,” Katz calls for Vail Resorts and the industry as a whole to prioritize making the sport more diverse and inclusive.
Katz and Amsterdam’s grant announcements include $1 million to Tulane University School of Medicine to expand and improve COVID-19 testing in the region, $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, $500,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp and $1.5 million to youth organizations.
