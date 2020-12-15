Vail Resorts CEO announces Summit County nonprofit grants

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz has announced more than $3.3 million in COVID-19 emergency relief and behavioral health grants in communities where the company operates.

According to a press release from Vail Resorts, the goal of the grants is to provide critical services throughout the pandemic and to improve access to mental health services.

Summit County grant recipients were Building Hope Summit County, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and The Summit Foundation. Building Hope received $300,000 to fund programs like therapy scholarships and a peer-support program. The resource center received $125,000 to grow its Amigas Latinas Motivando el Alma program, which is a bilingual peer-support program. The Summit Foundation received $200,000 for its COVID-19 relief fund.