Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz donates $2.5 million to affected employees, resort communities

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, have announced a donation of more than $2.5 million to provide support for Vail Resorts employees and the mountain towns where the company operates, according to a news release.

Katz will donate $1.5 million to benefit more than a dozen organizations providing critical services in Summit, Eagle and Gunnison counties in Colorado as well as other resort communities across North America.

In Summit County, $100,000 will go to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center to support the mobile food bank as well as mental health and social service navigation, and $100,000 will go to The Summit Foundation’s Summit County Cares Fund to support area nonprofits.

An additional $1 million is being donated to create a new fund within Vail Resorts Epic Promise Employee Foundation, which helps the company’s employees respond to unpredictable setbacks, including medical events. This fund will help meet the increased need for assistance during the shutdown related to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The donation will be distributed through the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust, which was established to support mountain communities with an initial focus on eliminating the stigma of mental illness and increasing access to mental and behavioral health care. Since 2016, the trust has donated more than $10 million to communities where Vail Resorts operates.

For more information, go to VailResorts.com.

This story is from VailDaily.com.