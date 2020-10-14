Vail Resorts CEO signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge

DILLON — Vail Resorts announced via social media on Tuesday that CEO Rob Katz signed CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion’s CEO pledge. The pledge aims to advance diversity and inclusion across various industries and regions and over 1,300 companies have signed the pledge.

The pledge commits CEOs to four goals: making company workplaces trusting places to have “complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion,” implementing and expanding unconscious bias education, sharing best and unsuccessful practices and creating and sharing strategic inclusion and diversity plans with the company’s board of directors.