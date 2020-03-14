Vail Resorts changes food and lift policies, Loveland shuts ridge cat amid virus concerns

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Vail Resorts has announced that its on-mountain, quick-serve dining facilities will be limited to prepackaged food and will not be serving hot food.

In addition, Vail-owned resorts — including Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit County — will encourage guests to ride on lifts and gondola cabins only with their group.

The announcement comes after direction from the governor on Friday asking groups who are skiing together to avoid mixing with other groups on gondolas or ski lifts.

On the other side of the Continental Divide, Loveland Ski Area on Saturday morning announced it has suspended operation of its Ridge cat for an unspecified period of time due to coronavirus concerns. Loveland added that the terrain served by the Ridge Cat will remain open as conditions permit.