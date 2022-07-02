Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing project set for appeal hearing July 5

Citizen appeals of a Vail Design Review Board approval of the East Vail Workforce Housing development application, formerly known as Booth Heights, is scheduled for review by the Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, July 5 evening meeting. The item is listed as 7.1 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers.

The appeal process was initiated after Community Development Director Matt Gennett, in his role as zoning administrator, determined that four citizens had met the legal qualifications to appeal the board’s approval. The deadline to file citizen appeals was June 7.

The Town Council during the hearing has the authority to uphold, modify or overturn the board’s approval after hearing testimony from the appellant, applicant and members of the public. Prior to the hearing, the council will consider the adoption of Resolution No. 34, which establishes procedures for the hearing.

Opportunities for public comment are available in advance of the meeting by emailing publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com or will be available in-person at the meeting or virtually by registering at VailGov.com/town-council . The meeting will be live-streamed by High Five Access Media.

The Design Review Board on May 18 voted 3-1 to approve the East Vail Workforce Housing development application with four conditions following two review sessions.

The appeal filings cited objections including changes to exterior materials, landscaping and lighting associated with the development. While the town received 15 appeal letters, only four were found to qualify under Town Code Section 12-3-3.

The East Vail Workforce Housing development application reviewed by the DRB contains 61 housing units including 49 deed-restricted employee housing units and 12 dwelling units. This includes 30 multi-family employee housing units as well as 19 townhome employee housing units, both comprised of two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

As a result of the appeal hearing, the Town Code requires a stay on all other proceedings related to the project.