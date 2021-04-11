Vail Resorts EpicPromise grant helps Summit schools serve nearly 150K meals to students





The Summit School District has served almost 150,000 individually prepackaged meals this school year thanks to the Vail Resorts EpicPromise grant.

These breakfast and lunch meals have been available every day of the the 2020-21 school year at no cost to district families.

In a news release, district spokesperson Mikki Grebetz said the costs related to the extra packaging and additional labor due to COVID-19 is challenging.

Grebetz also said Summit schools have used EpicPromise funds to increase scholar access to books, outdoor equipment and hands-on learning experiences. Student activities thanks to the funding include snowshoeing, skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, fat biking, sledding and ice skating. Educational opportunities include home literacy and paper book programs.

She added the funds have also been used “to address inequitable systems and opportunities,” such as “continuing education for marginalized populations.”