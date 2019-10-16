Vail Resorts EpicPromise report shows the company is on track for its goal of a zero net operating footprint by 2030

New energy efficient snow-making tools are implemented at Keystone Resort in Keystone, Colo. as pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Vail Resorts launched its EpicPromise program to work toward sustainability goals, and the company announced in 2017 its commitment to a zero net operating footprint by 2030. The second annual EpicPromise progress report shows that Vail Resorts is on track with this goal.

The company invested $2.4 million in LED lighting upgrades as well as upgrades in snowmaking energy efficiency, most notably at Keystone Resort. Breckenridge Ski Resort started a food scrap program with the goal of diverting at least 40 tons of organic material to create compost for use around Summit County. The program will be expanded across the resort for the 2019-20 season.

The full report outlines progress within the EpicPromise program that is moving the company toward lower emissions, less waste and less of an operating impact on forests. According to the report, greenhouse gas emissions are down 0.6%, there has been a 44.1% increase in waste diversion and 10 acres of forest and habitat have been restored across Vail Resorts properties, excluding resorts acquired after Aug. 1, 2018.

The company also reported in the press release that it donated $2.3 million in grants to 49 Summit County Organizations during the 2018-19 season.