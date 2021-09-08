Vail Resorts goes back to mask requirement indoors for all customers and staff at all locations
Requirement applies to enclosed indoor buildings, vehicles and yurts
Vail Daily
Vail Resorts reverted back to face covering requirements Tuesday, Sept. 7, for all of the company’s enclosed indoor buildings, vehicles and yurts.
Many Vail Resorts businesses operate adjacent to U.S. Forest Service land and all of the U.S. Forest Service’s federal buildings are requiring masks currently.
Vail Resorts officials said the health and safety of guests and employees is its top priority.
“In addition to the (U.S. Forest Service) mandate, the Province of British Columbia and the Provincial Health Authority have mandated indoor masks in British Columbia, which includes our operations at Whistler-Blackcomb. While these orders do not cover all of our operations, we believe this is the appropriate step to take now across all of our locations based on the evolving nature of the pandemic,” Vail Resorts spokesperson John Plack wrote in an email Tuesday.
Plack said face coverings are only required in enclosed indoor buildings, vehicles and yurts and are not required on gondolas, chairlifts or open tents unless required by a local public health order.
“We will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19 in determining necessary safety protocols for the 2021-22 ski and ride season,” Plack wrote.
This story is from VailDaily.com.
