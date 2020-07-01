Vail Resorts makes major renewable energy purchase as Nebraska wind farm goes online
Vail Resorts officials announced Wednesday that the corporation has committed to purchase 310,000 megawatt hours of wind energy annually from the new 82-turbine Plum Creek Wind project based in Wayne County, Nebraska.
In 2018, Vail Resorts announced a partnership with the global renewable energy company Ørsted, which enabled the Plum Creek Wind project.
Officials said the purchase will address more than 90% of the company’s current electricity use across its 34 North American resorts. It’s a major step toward Vail Resorts’ Commitment to Zero, a pledge to powered 100% by renewable electricity by 2030.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User