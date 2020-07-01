Vail Resorts makes major renewable energy purchase as Nebraska wind farm goes online

Snow starts to pile up at Keystone Resort in October 2019.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts officials announced Wednesday that the corporation has committed to purchase 310,000 megawatt hours of wind energy annually from the new 82-turbine Plum Creek Wind project based in Wayne County, Nebraska.

In 2018, Vail Resorts announced a partnership with the global renewable energy company Ørsted, which enabled the Plum Creek Wind project.

Officials said the purchase will address more than 90% of the company’s current electricity use across its 34 North American resorts. It’s a major step toward Vail Resorts’ Commitment to Zero, a pledge to powered 100% by renewable electricity by 2030.