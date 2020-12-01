Vail Resorts makes progress toward EpicPromise goals with renewable energy and waste diversion

Vail Resorts’ 2019-20 EpicPromise Progress Report was released Tuesday, Dec. 1, and shows movement toward the company’s goal of reaching a zero net operating footprint by 2030. Two renewable energy projects the company is participating in — the Plum Creek Wind project and the Elektron Solar project — mean 93% of Vail Resorts’ electric usage will be renewable by 2023.

The Elektron Solar project will provide renewable energy for all of Park City Mountain’s electric use. In July, Vail Resorts announced that it had committed to purchase 310,000 megawatt hours of wind energy annually from the 82-turbine Plum Creek Wind project based in Nebraska, which will address over 90% of the company’s electricity use across its North American resorts.

The report also shows that the company has achieved 50% waste diversion, which was the goal for 2020. The goal was reached at the end of March by increasing composting and recycling, therefore reducing landfill waste. The company aims to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2030.

The EpicPromise program also includes grants and community donations. In 2020, $1.8 million in grants was provided to employees for emergency relief, COVID-19 relief and educational scholarships. In Summit County, $3.3 million in cash and in-kind donations were donated to 49 organizations.