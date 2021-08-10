Vail Resorts marketing officer to take over as CEO as Rob Katz moves into executive board role

Rob Katz, the current CEO of Vail Resorts, is stepping away from his role and into an executive board position, according to a news release from the company . Kirsten Lynch, the company’s chief marketing officer, will take his place as CEO.

According to the release, Lynch will be appointed CEO and elected to Vail Resorts’ board of directors effective Nov. 1. Katz will become the executive chairperson of the board.

Lynch began working for Vail Resorts in 2011 as the chief marketing officer. She previously worked for PepsiCo and Kraft Foods. Lynch is a member of the board of directors of Stitch Fix and was named in Forbes’ CMO Next list in 2019.

Katz was appointed to the Vail Resorts board of directors in 1996 and was named chief executive officer in 2006. As executive chairperson, he will advise Lynch and the board on “long-term strategy and critical priorities,” according to the release.

Vail Resorts’ current vice president of marketing for lift revenue, Ryan Bennett, will take Lynch’s place as chief marketing officer. Bennett joined the company in 2018 as vice president of marketing for analytics.