Vail Resorts no longer requires masks indoors

A Keystone Resort employee holds the door for a skier boarding the River Run Gondola on the resort's opening day Oct. 22. Masks are no longer required on Vail Resorts gondolas.

Effective Monday, Feb. 28, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort will no longer require guests to wear face coverings in gondolas or indoor spaces, including in restaurants, lodging properties, retail and rental locations and base areas. However, face coverings are still required on buses and shuttles per guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to a news release from Vail Resorts, which owns Breckenridge and Keystone, the change is based on the declining rates of COVID-19, and face coverings aren’t mandatory unless required by local public health officials or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Proof of vaccination is still required for guests in cafeteria-style dining establishments. Employees don’t have to wear masks in employee-only areas but will be required to wear them in common spaces and other guest-facing areas.