Vail Resorts now requires masks on gondolas

Crowds gather outside the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Vail on Sunday, Dec. 26. Vail Resorts is requiring guests to wear masks on all of its gondolas starting Wednesday, Dec. 29.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday, Dec. 28, that face coverings will be required on gondolas starting Wednesday, Dec. 29.

“Due to the recent spike and increased contagiousness of the COVID-19 omicron variant, we are taking additional precautions to help keep our guests, employees and communities safe this season,” Vail spokesperson John Plack said.

The rule applies to all of Vail’s North American resorts, including Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort in Summit County.

The latest COVID-19 variant is spreading fast in Summit County, according to public health officials.