Vail Resorts officially adds 17 Peak Resorts mountains to the Epic Pass

FRISCO — In late July, Vail Resorts announced that it was entering into a definitive merger with Peak Resorts. On Tuesday, it was announced that the deal closed with Vail acquiring Peak Resorts for $11 per share and adding 17 resorts to its portfolio.

Ski areas acquired by Vail Resorts include:

Mount Snow in Vermont

Hunter Mountain in New York

Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire

Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania

Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River Mountain in Ohio

Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri

Paoli Peaks in Indiana

The 2019-20 Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Military Epic Pass will have unlimited, unrestricted access to all the new ski areas. Peak Resorts passes will be honored by Vail Resorts, and current Peak passholders will have the option to upgrade to an Epic Pass or Epic Local Pass.

Going forward, Vail Resorts announced plans to invest about $15 million into the acquired ski areas in the next two years. The company also plans to increase capital expenditures by about $10 million to continue to support the acquisition.