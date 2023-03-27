Vail Resorts plans to change the way skiers and snowboarders rent gear at Breckenridge, Keystone resorts

Two people give each other a high-five on the south side of Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort in January 2023.

Sarah McLear/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Vail Resorts has plans to transform the way guests select and pick up rental gear with the creation of a unique program called My Epic Gear, revealing the concept in a news release on Monday.

Users will be able to select the gear they want to rent through an app and it will be delivered to them if they are staying at lodging within a resort area. If not, they will be able to pick it up and drop it off via slopeside valet service, eliminating the need to stand in line at a ski shop. They also will be able to change their gear selections throughout the season, such as choosing skis specifically designed for skiing powder on days when fresh powder is anticipated.

My Epic Gear won’t be fully available until the winter of 2024-25, but a “pilot season” next winter will make it an option for a “limited number” of Epic Pass holders at four of the company’s resorts, all in Colorado — Keystone, Breckenridge, Vail and Beaver Creek.

When the program is launched for 2024-25, users will pay a $50 up-front membership fee and $50 per day for their rentals. Details of the pilot program in Colorado next season, including what it will cost and how Epic Pass holders can participate, have yet to be announced.

“Having the right gear is essential to the experience of every skier and rider,” said Vail Resorts chief executive Kirsten Lynch in the news release. “The traditional model of gear ownership and gear rental has not changed in decades. My Epic Gear reimagines gear ownership and gear rental, whether guests want the certainty of their gear for the season or for the day, transforming the quality, service, convenience and cost of one of the most critical parts of the mountain experience.”

