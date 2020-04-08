Vail Resorts to lay off 2,000 workers throughout Colorado

A gondola heads up mountain at the Vail Resort April 06, 2016.

Photo by Andy Cross

Vail Ski Resort

Vail Resorts informed the state this week that it has furloughed nearly 2,000 workers effective Monday at its various ski resorts, lodges and hotels, equipment rental stores and shuttle service.

The notices, 13 in total, were emailed to the Colorado Department of Labor under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, and follow earlier announcements by the company that it would let workers go in response to widespread closures related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“We hope to end the furlough as soon as possible,” wrote Jenn McHose, a senior analyst in employee relations at Vail Resorts. “We expect that the furlough will end within six months, but we do not have a specific date.”

If workers are brought back in six months, the timing would line up with the start of the new ski season. But the furloughs leave the fate of the summer tourist season, which has grown in importance as a source of visits, up in the air.

Beaver Creek Resort had the largest number of temporary job reductions at 297, followed by Vail Mountain at 204, Keystone Resort at 147, and Breckenridge Ski Resort at 105.

Ski resorts across the state were initially excluded from orders banning large gatherings. Vail Resorts and Altera Mountain Co. announced on March 13 they would voluntarily shut down their Colorado resorts, and the governor ordered all ski resorts in Colorado closed a few days later.

