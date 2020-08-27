Vail Resorts to use reservation system for on-mountain access, announces opening dates for 2020-21 season

Vail and Beaver Creek will implement a reservation system to access the mountain during the 2020-21 season, Vail Resorts announced Thursday.

Pass holders can reserve up to seven days total on their passes. When one day is scanned, another will become available. Those looking to ski 100 days on the season will need to get in the habit of reserving a new day every day, but those with goals to have a big ski year should be able to do so, say resort officials.

“It is possible that at some point in the season, as we evaluate the dynamics of our operations, we may decide that we no longer need the reservation system at certain resorts,” wrote Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz in a letter published Thursday. “However, with so many uncertainties, we believe it is only prudent to have this system in place now.”

Walk-up tickets will no longer be available for purchase at the window, but day-of guests can purchase tickets from their mobile devices and pick up their day-use tickets at the window.

Vail also announced estimated opening and closing dates on Thursday: