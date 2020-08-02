Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery welcomes Dr. Max Seiter

Dr. Max Seiter and his wife, Allison, are expecting a baby in the fall. They recently bought a home in Breckenridge.

Dr. Max Seiter spent a good portion of his youth wearing casts due to various sports injuries, but it was a bad car accident during his freshman year of high school that most significantly steered him toward a career as an orthopaedic surgeon.

His father was driving him to a friend’s house when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver. His father’s injuries were serious, but a spine surgeon fixed him up and he’s done exceptionally well ever since.

“He’s up climbing ladders and probably doing things he shouldn’t be doing, but that surgeon restored him to health and, in my opinion, saved his life,” Dr. Seiter said. “That was an incredibly pivotal time for me.”

Dr. Seiter is joining Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in September, after finishing his fellowship at The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail. Dr. Max Seiter specializes in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine: shoulder, hip, and knee.

Preserving lives in motion

Dr. Seiter played high school football and ran track, and played ultimate frisbee in college. He’s also been skiing since childhood, including a fair amount while completing some early college courses during high school in Colorado Springs. He personally understands the passions of active people and finds it especially gratifying to be able to help them.

“Sports medicine patients are such a motivated population,” Dr. Seiter said. “You’re getting these people back to high-level activities, back to the things they really enjoy doing.”

One of the most compelling reasons Dr. Seiter got into orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine is because the results are so tangible.

“You’re dealing with a correctable problem that can be fixed surgically, with really excellent outcomes, to restore people back to their prior level of function,” he said. “This isn’t the case with all medical fields.”

This type of medicine also requires individualized care. Dr. Seiter doesn’t just consider a patient’s injury when providing a treatment plan, he considers the patient as a whole.

“You have to consider a patient’s goals, where they are in life, their current level of function,” he said. “With many athletes, there’s consideration of the sports seasons. Some patients are very surgery averse, and some just want a definitive fix. You have to take a patient’s wishes and considerations into account and make a decision as a partner with them.”

Dr. Max Seiter is joining Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery in September, specializing in shoulder, hip and knee injuries, and sports medicine.

Prestigious training

Dr. Seiter completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, which is a Level-1 Trauma Center. He provided team coverage for the Miami Marlins, University of Miami NCAA Division I football and basketball programs, and local high school teams.

Now, the cherry on top after so many years of training and education is the ability to remain in the mountains in Colorado doing what he loves.

That brings Dr. Seiter to VSON, where he’ll be providing care for the Breckenridge Ski Team, Summit Ski Team and Summit High School athletes.

“Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has a long history of providing excellent quality care in the community and has continually managed to stay on the cutting edge,” Dr. Seiter said. “I am very excited to be joining such a fantastic group, where I may become a part of this commitment to serving the orthopaedic needs of the community with innovative and personalized treatment.”

He worked as a team provider for the Burton U.S. Open in Vail and the Dew Tour at Copper. Additionally, he has travelled internationally with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard teams to China and Austria in the past year.

“We just closed on a house in Breckenridge and are really looking forward to developing a community presence in Summit County,” Dr. Seiter said. “My wife and I are expecting a baby around Thanksgiving — we’re just extremely excited to be here.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr.Seiter as part of the Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery family,” said John Polikandriotis, CEO. “He is an exceptional surgeon whose experience and skill will be a tremendous asset to our community.”