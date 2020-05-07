Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery named Practice of the Year
Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has been named the 2020 Practice of the Year by the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives. A news release from Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery said the award honors orthopedic practices for their innovation, improved quality and contributions to the community.
Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery spokeswoman Rachel Follender wrote in an email that the practice was given the award largely due to involvement and contributions within Summit and Eagle counties. The release noted that winners are selected through a nomination and peer-review process. The award was presented to Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery on Monday, May 4, at the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives’ virtual conference.
