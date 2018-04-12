Vail Valley teen arrested for school violence threat. Student, 16, faces two charges

EDWARDS — A local teen has been arrested for threatening violence against Battle Mountain High School.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested after Battle Mountain students reported the alleged threats to school faculty.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated the threats and determined them to be credible.

Sheriff’s deputies and school officials took immediate action to ensure students and staff were safe and secure, the Sheriff’s Office said. The boy was taken into custody without incident and is being held at a juvenile facility on two charges of interference with an educational facility, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

“I want to thank the vigilant students and staff who brought information forward and assisted with this investigation to keep our students and school safe; they saw and heard something and said something and potentially saved lives,” Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said in a statement.

Because the information was shared quickly and the response rapid from all concerned parties, all of the threats were mitigated, van Beek said.

“There are no ongoing safety concerns at the school or in our community stemming from this specific situation,” van Beek said.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, along with all local law enforcement and first responders throughout Eagle County, have been working closely with schools to properly train staffers in responding to school-related incidents.

“The students and faculty at Battle Mountain High took the appropriate steps to address this incident immediately,” van Beek said. “It is an absolute necessity for students, staff and community members to take any potential threats seriously.”

LAST SPRING’S THREAT

Late last April, Battle Mountain went through four anonymous threats of violence. Two messages were scrawled on a floor: one a threat of violence for a specific date and one suicide note. A third appeared to be a copycat message, and a fourth was similar to a previous message.

Nothing came of any of the threats, but the Sheriff’s Office increased patrols and the school district hired 5D Shield to add armed security at the school and events.

Battle Mountain administrators and district officials were deluged with emails from parents and concerned citizens offering advice, suggestions for investigative techniques and general feedback.

Authorities cautioned people not to spread gossip on social media platforms.

SUMMIT COUNTY THREAT

A 15-year old Summit High School student was arrested last week after he was caught on video placing threatening notes on lockers, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions and menacing.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.