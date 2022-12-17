Vail Yeti spoil Breckenridge Vipers’ hockey home opener in front of largest crowd to date

Vipers captain Rick Batenburg fights off a defender during the first period of the Vipers home opener vs the Vail Yeti in Breckenridge on December 16th, 2022.

John Hanson/Summit Daily News

There is no greater opponent for the Breckenridge Vipers’ home opener than its rivals from the east — the Vail Yeti.

In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Vipers hosted the Yeti at Stephen C. West Ice Arena for the team’s first game on Friday, Dec. 16.

Like most Vipers versus Yeti games, the game was intense until the final buzzer. In the end though, the Yeti got the better of the Vipers winning the game by a score of 8-4

The Vipers were led by captain Rick Batenburg with a goal and two assists and Garrett Bailey with a goal.

Tom Brown started the game in net as the Vipers’ goalie, and he faced 24 shots on net through the first period and part of the second. Rookie goaltender Wyatt Dickerson concluded the game by facing 27 shots on net.

The Vipers will host the Yeti again on Jan. 27 and March 25.

The Vipers will take a break from playing at home ahead of the holidays before returning to Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Jan. 13-14 for a two-game stand against the Las Vegas Millionaires. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.