Summit High School alumnus tops Independence Day 10K trail run

Conner Belden runs in the 2022 Independence Day 10K trail run on Monday, July 4. The race started in downtown Breckenridge and then traveled up to the trails that surround the town of Breckenridge. Summit's Jeremiah Vaille placed first overall in the men's race and Maggie Harkins finished first overall in the women's race.

Breckenridge Recreation Department/Courtesy photo

Many people enjoy sleeping in the morning of the Fourth of July in order to prepare for a long day of activities. The participants of Breckenridge’s Independence Day 10-kilometer trail run chose to bypass any extra sleep and rather decided to compete in a competitive trail race in the early morning hours of Monday, July 4.

Among the competitors were several Summit locals along with visitors looking to earn their burger, brisket or hot dog later in the day.

The race was marketed as a 10-kilometer race but actually spanned closer to 9-kilometers, according to the Breckenridge Recreation website. The race course traveled onto the trails towering over the town of Breckenridge before heading back down to the finish line.

In the women’s race, Maggie Harkins was the first female finisher, crossing the finish line in a time of 44 minutes, 8 seconds. Harkins expertly executed the course’s hilly terrain and was able to withstand gaining 857 feet throughout the course.

Harkins averaged 8:01 per-mile to beat out Rylee Robinson in second place by 11 seconds. Robinson, 21, crossed the finish line in 44:19 to finish as the second overall female finisher.

Rachel Norton secured the bronze medal position, finishing in a time of 44:51.

In the women’s age group results, Kyra Shaner, 17, placed first in the 17-year-old and under age division with a time of 53:14.

In the 18-to 29-year-old age division, Shelby Lee placed first in 46:17 while Jennifer Tetrault placed first in the women’s 30- to 39-year-old age division.

Beth Connelly placed first in the women’s 40- to 49-year-old age division, and Susan Loken placed first in the 50- to 59-year-old age division. In the women’s 60-year-old and over age division, Nancy Buonanni ran 1:03:45 to place first overall.

On the men’s side, three Summit locals battled to be crowned the champion of the 2022 Independence Day 10K trail run. Among the trio was Jeremiah Vaille, Zachary Russell and John Rauen.

The race was closely contested, but in the end it was Colorado School of Mines distance runner and Summit High School alumnus Vaille who crossed the finish line first. Vaille put his trail running skills on full display to finish in a time of 36:48, averaging 6:41 per mile on the hilly course.

“I felt good about it. It was fun to come back home and race at the local races and see all the awesome athletes out there,” Vaille said.

Vaille was followed by Russell of Breckenridge in second place in a time of 38:16. Russell went on to place fifth in his age division at the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race a few hours later. Rauen of Breckenridge finished 16 seconds behind Russell in a time of 38:32 for third place overall.

Jeremiah Vaille celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 2022 Independence Day 10K trail run on Monday, July 4. Vaille, 20, placed first overall in a time of 36:48 averaging 6:41 per-mile on the 5.5-mile course.

Jeremiah Vaille/Courtesy photo

Both Russell and Vaille completed the Fourth of July triple, which consists of skiing down the Fourth of July Bowl, running a trail race and biking.

“It came from when my uncle invited me to go ski the Fourth of July Bowl,” Vaille said. “That became a tradition for us the last six or seven years, and last year I decided to do the 10K race as well. I decided to make it a little Summit County triathlon. I think it’s my new tradition.”

Sean Dart placed first in the 17-year-old and under age division in a time of 43:46, and Cole Adams placed first in the 18- to 29-year-old age division in a time of 40:56.

Cody Goodwin, Michael Moore, Richard Pokorny and Richard Avila all took first in their respective age divisions with Goodwin recording the fastest time in the 30- to 39-year-old age division with a time of 39:42.

The next trail race hosted by the Breckenridge Recreation Department will occur on Wednesday, July 6. The race will be the third in the Summit Trail Running race series and will take place on the Little French and Sallie trails in Breckenridge. To register for the race visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com.