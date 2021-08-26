Van Harte, Hanson win Peaks Trail Time Trial

Clare Hanson speeds toward a win in the pro women's division with a time of 35:40. Hanson's consistency in the series had her coming into the event leading the overall points. The Peaks Trail Time Trial is round six of the Summit Mountain Challenge Mountain Bike race series.

Photo by John Hanson

Nolan Van Harte, of Frisco, followed up his victory in The Mountain’s Revenge mountain bike marathon earlier this month with a victory at the Peaks Trail Time Trial on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Peaks Trail Time Trial is an annual end-of-summer staple for the Summit Mountain Challenge community mountain-bike race series. The race is a point-to-point mostly downhill course from the Peaks Trailhead on Country Road 3 and Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge to a finish line on Miners Creek Road just before the route crosses the Summit County recpath. The race, which features an individual time-trial start for each rider, only gains 461 feet of total elevation, peaking above 10,000 feet. With its 1,290 feet of elevation loss — especially at the end — the course is a rollicking downhill.

Van Harte won the overall and pro-open men’s division with a time of 28 minutes and 40 seconds. He was joined on the pro-open men’s podium by Nathaniel Vacura, of Castle Rock, who had a time of 29 minutes and eight seconds, and Dominic Baker, of Breckenridge, who came in at 30 minutes and five seconds. Summit Mountain Challenge mainstay and Breckenridge local Taylor Shelden took fourth at 30 minutes and 55 seconds.

In the pro-open women’s race, Clare Hanson was the lone rider, completing the course in 35:40.

Kristin Schwarck won the expert and single speed women’s race with a time of 37:40. Summit local Meggie Manzo raced to second place in the division and third-place overall among women with a time of 38:34, while Sarah Carney, of Dillon, finished third in the division with a time of 38:37.

2021 Peaks Trail Time Trial

Auden Pierpont rallies through a corner while racing the Peaks Trail Time Trial, round six of the Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike race series, on Wednesday, Aug. 25. | Photo by John Hanson

The best racers in the expert men’s 19-39 division weren’t far off the pace of the top riders in the pro-open men’s division with Thomas Messerschmitt, of Breckenridge, rallying through the finish line at a time of 31:33. Messerschmitt was joined on the divisional podium by Eric Willett, of Breckenridge, who came in at 32 minutes and 12 seconds and Logan Ramsay, of Dillon, with a time of 35 minutes and 22 seconds.

The top-2 riders in the expert men’s 40-49 division raced even better, with divisional winner Todd Greenwood, of Breckenridge, posting a time of 30:10, which would have bested Baker and six other riders in the pro-open men’s division and made for a podium finish. Jeff Cospolich, of Breckenridge, rode to another standout time with his 31-minute pace.

Nolan Van Harte cruises to victory in the pro open men's division of the Peaks Trail Time Trial with a time of 28:40 at round six of the Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike race series.

Photo by John Hanson

Other women’s winners at Wednesday’s race included Eli DePeters, of Breckenridge, in the open women’s 45 and older division, her time of 42:21 edging runner-up Catherine Bywaters, of Breckenridge, by just eight seconds (42:29). Samantha Streletsky, of Silverthorne, picked up the win in the sport women’s division with a time of 43:22.

Maverick Sports Promotions will host one more mountain bike event this fall, The Fall Classic, on Sept. 12. For more information and to register, visit MavSports.com/fall-classic .