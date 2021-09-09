Van Schoales joins Keystone Policy Center as senior policy director
The Keystone Policy Center, which brings together teams of stakeholders with diverse perspectives to address issues, has named Van Schoales as a senior policy director.
Schoales, the former president of A+ Colorado and a founding partner of Education Civil Rights Now, will advise the Center for Education Policy clients and projects in Colorado and nationally. He will also direct a portfolio of research, data analysis and the publication of data-driven reports on public education.
Schoales is an award-winning public high school science teacher who has directed the publication of more than 50 reports on public education improvement that have guided numerous initiatives to enhance public schools and school systems.
