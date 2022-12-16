Vandalism temporarily shuts down Dillon post office, and its typical 24-hour accessibility is in jeopardy

A sign posted on the the U.S. Post Office in Dillon alerts people about the temporary closure due to vandalism.

Ryan Spencer/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.

The Dillon Post Office closed retail services Friday morning, including package pickup, due to significant vandalism to the location’s lobby, according to a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.

Overnight Wednesday, holes were punched in the walls of the lobby of the postal building at 500 Lake Dillon Drive, screws were removed from an electrical panel, and the lock on the gate to the retail services area was damaged, Postal Service spokesperson James Boxrud said.

“We apologize for this inconvenience, we are working diligently to get this reopened during our busiest time of year,” Boxrud said. “We appreciate your patience.”

The building’s retail services remained open Thursday but closed Friday morning as repairs to the damaged gate are made, Boxrud said.

P.O. Boxes are still accessible through the back door of the building, he said.

The situation is believed to be an act of vandalism, not an attempted break-in, according to Boxrud, who said a federal investigation is underway. This is not the first instance of vandalism at this post office, he said, but it is more significant than the stickers and spray-paint dealt with in the past.

Postal service lobbies are typically open 24 hours to allow residents easy access to their mail, but when vandalism happens the lobbies may be forced to close overnight for a period of time when employees are not in the building, Boxrud said.