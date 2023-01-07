Vandals run over gate in Wolford Mountain Recreation Area north of Kremmling

KREMMLING — Sometime between Christmas and New Year’s, someone drove up to the off-highway vehicle open area in the Wolford Mountain Recreation Area north of Kremmling, found the area closed and ran over the closed gate to gain access anyway.

Avery Arduser, a Bureau of Land Management park ranger, said this sort of vandalism happens more often than he would like or many would assume.

“This is still property damage, even though it’s happening on public lands,” Arduser said.

Vandalism on public lands often goes unnoticed, Arduser said. More common damages than gates being run over include signs being used for target practice by hunters. Arduser said Stay the Trail , a nonprofit that advocates for responsible off-highway vehicle use, helped fund a new informational kiosk for an offroading trail in the Wolford area.

“I would say it was on the ground for maybe two weeks before it got shot up,” Arduser said. “It’s just really frustrating.”

The person who drove through the gate for the off-highway vehicle open area broke the gate, tore out a fencepost and damaged wire fencing. Arduser estimated it will cost around $500 to repair the damage.

“It’s a miniscule amount of money,” Arduser said. “But it’s still going to take probably a full day’s worth my time to fix this.”

