Vaping to be topic of Civic Sunday potluck dinner at Dillon church

DILLON — A Civic Sunday and Community Potluck Dinner is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lord of the Mountains Church Fellowship Hall, 56 U.S. Highway 6 in Dillon.

The topic of the evening is vaping, and Advocates for our Children and members of the Youth Empowerment Society of Summit will present, offering data on vaping for teens and young adults.

Those who are interested in attending should bring a dish to share and register by emailing civicsundayhcuuf@gmail.com.