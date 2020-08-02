Update: Vehicle fire closes Interstate 70 westbound at Exit 205; left lane reopened

*Editor’s Note: This story is live and will be updated as further information becomes available.

Update: The left lane of Interstate 70 westbound at Exit 205 reopened around 4:20 p.m.

SILVERTHORNE — A vehicle fire on Interstate 70 has closed westbound traffic at Exit 205. The fire was confined to the vehicle and the vehicle is on the bridge that goes over Highway 9, but Colorado State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard reported around 3:40 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished. Traffic is being directed to leave the interstate at Exit 205 but can reenter the interstate at the Exit 205 on-ramp after crossing through Silverthorne. Eastbound I-70 was originally closed but reopened around 3:40 p.m.