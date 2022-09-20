Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney

An accident between a bicyclist and a vehicle just north of Silverthorne caused both lanes of Colorado Highway 9 to shut down Tuesday, Sept. 20, around 6 p.m. A rough estimate of where the crash occurred is noted on the map using an arrow.

Google Maps/Courtesy image

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available.

An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between a bicycle and a vehicle.

According to an emergency alert, the accident occurred near Mile Marker 107, which is just a few miles north of Silverthorne.

Summit Daily News reached out to Colorado State Police, the department that has jurisdiction over the accident report, but officials did not immediately respond to media requests.

Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Elise Thatcher said she did not have any information to provide at this time.

A Summit County 911 text alert said there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.