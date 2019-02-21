Verizon, Comcast customers around Summit County experiencing service issues

UPDATE at 12:40 p.m.: Cell phone service is back online, according to Steve Van Dinter, a spokesman with Verizon.

Van Dinter said that each of Verizon’s cell sites connects to the Verizon core network using a fiber optic cable. In areas where other companies already have fiber deployed, Verizon will often use their fiber network to connect cell sites to their own network. Due to issues with their fiber partner’s network, some of Verizon’s cell sites were also impacted. Verizon declined to share the name of their fiber partner at this time.

***

Verizon Wireless customers around Summit County are currently without service, though the company says it’s aware of the issue and actively working to correct it.

“Verizon Wireless is currently experiencing interruptions in service for some customers in Summit County,” said Steve Van Dinter, public relations manager with Verizon. “Our engineers and technicians are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it.”

In addition to issues with Verizon, Comcast is also experiencing internet outages in the area. Mikki Grebetz, communications specialist with Summit School District, said that the outage is affecting all of Summit Schools’ internet and phones. Comcast is working on the issue, and expecting repairs to take about two hours.

This story will be updated as details become available.