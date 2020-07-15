Verizon store to hand out free backpacks and school supplies

Summit County students can get free backpacks with schools supplies from Verizon-Cellular Plus on July 25.

The store, which is located on Dillon Ridge Road, will be handing out free backpacks from 10 a.m. to noon. The schools supplies are donated from Verizon employees or customers, according to a news release.

Kids must have an adult with them when they go to pick a backpack, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.