 Veronika Hewitt of Dillon wins division at Leadville 100 trail mountain bike race | SummitDaily.com

Veronika Hewitt of Dillon wins division at Leadville 100 trail mountain bike race

News | August 11, 2019

Antonio Olivero

Mountain bikers take to the starting line in Leadville on Saturday morning at the start of the annual Leadville 100 trail mountain bike race.
Courtesy Alexandra Chiafery / Leadville Race Series

LEADVILLE — Double digit Summit County athletes finished Saturday’s Leadville 100 trail mountain bike race, led by 53-year-old Ross Herr’s 147th-place finish with a time of 8 hours, 21 minutes and 24 seconds. More than 1,600 athletes entered the race.

Herr’s time of 8:21:24 earned him 40th place in his age group, 36 spots ahead of the second-best Summit County mountain biker on the day, Scott Carew of Breckenridge. Carew took 481st place, 76th in the men’s 50-59 age division, with a time of 9:36:28.

The top Summit County woman on the day was Veronika Hewitt of Dillon. The 35-year-old won the women’s 30-39 age group with a time of 9:49:43.

The Leadville Trail 100 MTB is regarded as the “race of all races” in the annual Leadville 100 series. The race requires mountain bikers to complete 103.3 miles of high-elevation, extreme terrain surrounding Leadville. The course begins and ends at 10,152 feet and climbs to a climax of 12,424 feet, with 12,612 feet of elevation gain along the way.

Place. Athlete, Age, Town, Divisional place, Time
147. Ross Herr, 53, Silverthorne, 40, 8:21:24
481. Scott Carew, 56, Breckenridge, 76, 9:36:28
557. Veronika Hewitt, 35, Dillon, 1, 9:49:43
589. Tom Wisdom, 62, Dillon, 20, 9:54:46
635. Lee Hewitt, 39, Dillon, 13, 10:02:20
665. Eddie Rose, 33, Silverthorne, 159, 10:10:33
817. Emily Solverson, 31, Dillon, 20, 10:36:42
1061. William Comcowich, 45, Silverthorne, 367, 11:19:55
1132. Sean VonFeldt, 52, Silverthorne, 255, 11:27:45
1133. John Forest, 48, Dillon, 392, 11:27:52
1212. Sue Stokes, 57, Breckenridge, 10, 11:39:27

