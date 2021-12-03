Veteran group volunteers at ReSaddled Thrift Store
Members of the Mosiac Foundation, a California based nonprofit that serves veterans, recently spent the day working with staff at the ReSaddled Thrift Store in Silverthorne.
The veterans helped organize donated clothing and place items in the store’s merchandising racks for resale. The store itself supports the nonprofit Blue River Horse Center’s educational programs and rehabilitation of rescued horses.
According to the fountain’s website, its mission is to facilitate experiences and programs that help veterans relieve stress.
