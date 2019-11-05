Veterans invited to Frisco Elementary School Veterans Day event

Frisco Elementary School students are hosting a Veterans Day celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the school, 800 Eighth Ave. in Frisco.

All veterans are invited to attend and should arrive at the school by 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. assembly. That will be followed by classroom visits, where students will ask questions and veterans can tell stories. Veterans are welcome to bring pictures and memorabilia. Lunch is from noon to 1 p.m. and is sponsored by Alpine Bank. Veterans are asked to register by calling 970-825-2189.