Veterans trust fund applications open for Summit, Grand counties

American Legion Post 88, Granby, is happy to announce that grant funds are available for Grand and Summit County Veterans in need of financial assistance.

Funds are made available by the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs (CBVA) through the Veterans Trust Fund (VTF). Distribution of funds is controlled by the American Legion Post 88 VTF committee.

The VTF is not an entitlement program and not a VA benefit. It is in place to assist local veterans in need within the strict guidelines set out by the CBVA.

Veterans in need may apply for assistance for necessities, such as mortgage/rent, food, gasoline, electricity, propane, firewood, mental health, mileage for travel to medical/dental appointments, etc. For travel reimbursement, you will need to obtain a form from the County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO).

To apply for assistance, contact Grand/Summit County VSO, Duane Dailey. To begin the process, if you have not applied for VTF assistance in the past, you will need to get a copy of your DD-214 to the CVSO office. In addition to veterans, widows of veterans may also receive VTF assistance. We will need a copy of the deceased veteran's DD-214 and proof of marriage during military service.

Requests for assistance will be accepted at the CVSO office in Hot Sulphur Springs during regular office hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 970-509-9024 or 970-725-3122 for an appointment to ensure the CVSO is in office, or contact any member of American Legion Post 88.