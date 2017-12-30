VIDEO: Breckenridge Ski Resort closes lifts early due to high winds

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, Breckenridge Ski Resort reported it was closing early due to high winds.

“For the safety of all guests and employees, Breckenridge Ski Resort will be closed for the remainder of the day due to high winds. The resort plans to resume normal operations tomorrow, with lifts opening for skiing and snowboarding at 8:30 a.m.,” according to a post on the resort’s Facebook page.

Krystal 93 posted this video on its Facebook page after the closure. “The closures are for skier safety… And you can see why. Here’s a video from David Feldman of Florida. Snow tornado skiing on Peak 9 around 2:30pm!”